EAST LANSING, Mich. Scott Westerman, former associate vice president for alumni relations and executive director of the Michigan State University Alumni Association, made an unwanted sexual advance towards a woman in December of 2011, according to a university investigation.

He also sent the woman "multiple communications of a sexual, intimate and romantic nature in the form of email and text messages," according to a report on the investigation obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

MSU's investigation concluded that Westerman's conduct was "severe, persistent, and pervasive" and that Westerman had violated the university's policy on sexual harassment, the report said.

Westerman has said in August that, "I disagree with the findings and regret the distraction it has caused."

He notified university officials in April he planned to leave the university and move to Florida to be closer to family and return to the private sector.

MSU first reported the conclusion of the report in August. It received the complaint in February.

Westerman could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.

