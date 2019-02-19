WASHINGTON — Bloomberg is reporting again that Detroit businessman John James is being considered by President Donald Trump to be the next UN ambassador.

James was the Republican U.S. Senate candidate in November's midterm election.

James is in the running alongside three others, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Dina Powell, the ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and the ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, according to Bloomberg.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced her resignation in October. She left the position at the end of 2018.

The news organization previously reported in November that James was a candidate for the job following his failed Senate race. U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich) beat James with 52.3 percent of the vote, keeping her seat.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the White House to see if they could confirm the report.

Trump endorsed James during the November election cycle, and Donald Trump Jr. joined the Senate candidate on the campaign trail.

The Detroit Free Press reported in November that if Trump picked James to be the ambassador, it would be a surprise to the political world because of his lack of experience in the diplomatic world.

Over the weekend, Heather Nauert withdrew her bid to the be the UN ambassador. She had been nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the role.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.