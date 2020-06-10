x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Michigan

Republicans have spent $542K to challenge Whitmer's orders

The $542,000 of public money has paid attorneys at Bush Seyferth, a Troy-based law firm.
Credit: AP
Michigan Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, left, and Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield announce a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home and other orders issued to combat the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. The suit alleges her actions are unlawful because the Legislature did not extend a state of emergency. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have spent about $542,000 suing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate and House released the figure to a liberal group, Progress Michigan, last week.

It was the same day the state Supreme Court ruled against the governor in a similar lawsuit to the Legislature’s.

The Whitmer administration has quickly reinstituted a mask requirement and gathering limits under a law that's not an issue in the legal challenges.

The $542,000 of public money has paid attorneys at Bush Seyferth, a Troy-based law firm.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.