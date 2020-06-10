Republicans have spent $542K to challenge Whitmer's orders

The $542,000 of public money has paid attorneys at Bush Seyferth, a Troy-based law firm.

LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have spent about $542,000 suing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate and House released the figure to a liberal group, Progress Michigan, last week.

It was the same day the state Supreme Court ruled against the governor in a similar lawsuit to the Legislature’s.

The Whitmer administration has quickly reinstituted a mask requirement and gathering limits under a law that's not an issue in the legal challenges.

The $542,000 of public money has paid attorneys at Bush Seyferth, a Troy-based law firm.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.