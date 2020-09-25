National, state Republicans sue over major ballot decision in Michigan

A judge is concerned about chronic mail delays because of the coronavirus.

DETROIT — The Republican Party is suing to try to overturn a decision that lets Michigan count certain absentee ballots up to 14 days after the Nov. 3 election.

The state and national GOP say existing law should be honored. Michigan usually cuts off absentee ballots when polls close on Election Day.

But a judge is concerned about chronic mail delays because of the coronavirus.

Judge Cynthia Stephens last week said ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 can be counted if received within 14 days of the election.

The Republican Party also is challenging another part of Stephens’ order, which allows someone to return another voter’s absentee ballot close to the election.

