Michelle Heyza has a passion for saving animals.

Her organization was responsible for raising thousands of dollars to take care of a puppy found abandoned in St. Clair County last year.

The puppy, later named Amari, was found near Dove and Wadhams roads in August. The 5-month-old had gaping and infected wounds, requiring several surgeries.

A Port Huron woman later pleaded guilty to cruelty-abandonment to an animal in the case. She was sentenced to 93 days in jail, with 73 days suspended upon completion of two years of probation, according to St. Clair County District Court records.

Judge John Monaghan also ordered the 31-year-old woman to pay $14,316 in restitution.

But whether the animal rescue group will ever get full restitution is unlikely.

Heyza said it has received $100 so far.

"Those funds could help to save another animal in critical need," said the founder of A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue. "We turn animals away daily due to lack of funds and resources to help."

But Heyza isn't alone in waiting to get paid back.

There is a reported $928,483 in unpaid restitution in St. Clair County District Court and another $4,018,151 owed in the county's circuit court.

Restitution can be ordered as part of judgments in a variety of cases, from animal abuse to embezzlement and murder.

Two former public officials still owe residents thousands of dollars. They've had years to make payments and haven't gone to jail for not meeting minimum requirements.

Debra Fuchs pleaded guilty to stealing from Kimball Township residents in 2009. She was ordered to pay back $137,473.10.

According to court records, Fuch still owes $128,219 in restitution.

Fuchs had worked as the township's deputy treasurer and told investigators at the time she deposited payments to the township made by check but pocketed cash payments between December 2005 and July 2008.

Along with restitution, she was sentenced to nine months in jail and five years probation.

While she hasn't paid full restitution, she has been released from probation.

Former Clay Township clerk Lisa White was sentenced to a year in the county jail and to pay more than $150,000 in restitution for stealing from Clay Township accounts between 2009 and 2014.

She paid $70,000 back to the township at her plea hearing in April 2015. She was ordered at her sentencing to pay another about $104,000 in restitution for the funds taken and to pay for forensic audits and other costs.

According to county records, White still owes $98,243.12 in restitution.

Clay Township Supervisor Artie Bryson does not believe White will complete her payment.

"At what point in time do we put someone back in jail for violating their probation?" he said in an email. "They can't pay anything back if they are in jail, but sometimes if they don't pay it off, crime really does pay."

The State Court Administrative Office estimates that between 2010 and 2017 there has been $755 million in restitution ordered statewide, with $146 million paid during the same time period.

"The key point here is that courts do take every restitution very seriously, no matter the amount, and virtually every court is in compliance with the state’s performance measures for collections," John Nevin, Michigan Supreme Court communications director said in an email.

"Generally, the lower amounts are paid in full, while the larger amounts are not. That’s why you see the large volume of restitution unpaid."

Nevin said just because someone is discharged from probation doesn't mean he is off the hook for unpaid restitution.

"By statute, the duration of probation cannot exceed 2 or 5 years, depending on if it is a misdemeanor or felony offense. The discharge from probation does not affect the court’s ability to enforce the financial obligations ordered in the judgment of sentence," he wrote in an email.

"If the probationer does not pay the financial obligations ordered as a condition of probation and the defendant is discharged from probation, probation loses jurisdiction to enforce any noncompliance with the terms of probation. The court, however, retains jurisdiction to enforce its judgment of sentence, including the financial obligations ordered in the judgment of sentence."

So why aren't people who owe large amounts of unpaid restitution going to jail?

The woman in the dog case did go to jail for a probation violation, but not for failing to pay restitution. She got jail time for not completing community service, according to court documents.

Michael McMillan, administrator of circuit, probate and family courts in St. Clair County, said Fuchs was found to be unable to pay, and White has been making payments.

"Lisa White for instance, she is still on probation, she is making payments. It'll be it minimal," he said.

McMillan said White's probation was extended with the condition she not to be discharged until full restitution is paid, but can't extend past five years by law.

Getting victims restitution is something officials are focusing on, he said.

"Yeah, court fines are important, but ultimately the importance is making sure the victim is made whole," McMillan said.

He said talks have already started with hopes of forming a position to focus on the collection process in circuit court.

"Our goal is to have a centralized collection process to try to really get that money for the victims," McMillan said, adding he hopes to have a system in place in the next year.

As far as throwing everyone who doesn't pay in jail, McMillan said it isn't that simple.

"We're not a debtor's prison, we're not allowed to put people in jail for not having the ability to pay," he said.

McMillan said if someone is found to be indigent, the courts have to find other ways to recover court costs, such as requiring community service. But that doesn't work for restitution.

He said circuit courts also see higher amounts of unpaid restitution because those cases involve the debtor having been convicted of a felony, making employment a challenge.

And jailing them for not paying will end any chance of finding an income to pay back their victims.

Chris Gautz, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman, said when someone is on probation any sanctions are up to the judge, but when they are on parole, they are under the department's jurisdiction.

"We know if we throw them in jail or certainly if we send them back to prison, they won't be able to make any payment toward restitution," he said.

However Gautz said they do make "every effort" to encourage convicts making payments, such as extending paroles to the length of their maximum sentence.

"It's definitely a fine line to walk, but our goal is to assist the victims in receiving their restitution," he said.

St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Michael West said what is happening to ensure restitution is being paid back is currently "not enough."

West said it sounds good at the time of a sentencing when a defendant is ordered to pay their victim thousands of dollars, but it rarely happens.

"So many people completely blow it off, they don’t care, they don’t think its important, but it's very important to me," he said.

But he echoed others in the fact they can't jail people for being poor.

West mentioned White's case, saying it isn't likely she'll repay her full restitution.

But she hasn't been thrown in jail because she is making payments.

"Her lifestyle is significantly or severely compromised because of it," West said.

He said having court employee committed to following restitution cases would be beneficial, adding if he could even collect 50 percent he would be doing well.

"You can't get blood out of a rock," West said.

Chief Circuit Judge Daniel Kelly said while the amount of unpaid restitution is large, it can mostly be blamed on the very large cases.

Cases like Linda Battagello, who was sentenced nearly 14 years ago to pay back $745,609 after being convicted of embezzling from Goodwill Industries for about 20 years.

Battagello still owes $708,629.42. She was sentenced in May 2004 to 27 months to 10 years in prison. She was paroled in January 2007 and discharged from parole in June 2009, Gautz said.

Kelly said while low restitutions are often paid off, the huge numbers from embezzlers who stole for years are much more difficult to fulfill.

"Those people can't make $750,000 in their lifetime," he said.

Kelly said, "Are they really that bad at collecting the money, or do we have some considerable cases out there contributing to that number?"

However, Kelly said it wouldn't hurt to have more eyes on the issue.

"This isn't a new topic, this is an age-old topic on how to recover funds," Kelly said. "It's worth looking at again...always room to improve what we're doing."

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Cynthia Lane referred comment to Kelly.

