MUSKEGON, Mich. — It may be 2019, but at PJ Hoffmaster State Park it looked more like 1959 on Saturday.

As a part of Michigan's State Park Centennial, more than 100 vintage campers and RVs set up camp at Hoffmaster State Park.

►See more of Michigan's State Park Centennial events here.

The trailers include Airstream, Spartan, Vagabond, Shasta, Holiday Rambler, and Serro Scotty models from the 1930's to 1980's.

Both campers and visitors were invited to tour them, giving people a first-hand look at the "evolution of camping," according to the DNR.

The open house was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See photos here.

Centennial Vintage Camping Open House Saturday, June 8, 2019, more than 100 vintage campers and RVs filled PJ Hoffmaster State Park to kick off the State Park Centennial.

