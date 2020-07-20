Boater finds missing man's body on Round Lake

The sheriff's office said Monday, that a boater on Round Lake located Nathan Munsey's body Sunday night.

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — According to the Mason County Sheriff's office, the body of a man missing on Round Lake was located over the weekend.

The sheriff's office was searching for 47-year-old Nathan Troy Munsey from Goodrich since Saturday evening. Crews searched the lake until 2 a.m. Sunday morning but did not find him.

He was presumed to have drowned after reported jumping from a moving pontoon boat that was going back to shore.

When crews arrived to the lake on Sunday around 7 a.m., they were unable to continue the search -- citing heavy rain and lightning in the area. Search boats were launched until 9 a.m.

The sheriff's office said searching using SONAR technology, ran grid patterns throughout the day and launched divers on any potential hits, but did not locate Munsey. Search efforts were hampered by poor visibility in the water, which at times, the sheriff's office said it was less than one foot.

Crews stopped searching around 8 p.m. Sunday and resolved to start again Monday morning, but around 9 p.m., a boater on the lake located Munsey's body floating on the survey.

His remains were recovered and turned over to the medical examiner. The case will remain under investigation pending the medical examiner's report, the sheriff's office said.

