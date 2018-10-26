Saturday, Oct. 27 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, where people are encouraged to safely dispose of expired, unwanted or unused prescription medication.

The event is a partnership between the Drug Enforcement Administration and local agencies across the nation, including in the state of Michigan. It was organized to help address the misuse of prescription drugs, which the DEA calls a public health issue.

In 2016, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed that 6.2 million Americans misused prescription drugs. A majority of those drugs were obtained from family and friends, according to the DEA.

The latest Drug Take Back Day was held in April, and in Michigan 168 agencies participated with 210 collection sites. The state collected more than 23,000 pounds of prescription drugs.

Here is a list of some agencies that will be collecting prescription medications on Saturday. A full list of agencies across the state can be found on DEA's website.

Grand Haven

North Ottawa Community Hospital, 1309 Port Sheldon Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Healthier Communities (Widdicomb Building), 665 Seward Ave. NW from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Holland

Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Ave from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ottawa County Public Health, 12251 James St. #500 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walgreens, 494 Butternut Dr. from 10 a.m. to p.m.

Hudsonville

Hudsonville Fire Department, 3275 Central Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kentwood

Kentwood Police Department, 4742 Walma Ave SE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ludington

Ludington Hospital, 1 N. Atkinson Drive, Ludington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Montcalm County

United & Kelsey Hospitals/Montcalm County, Endeavor Center, 201 W. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Muskegon

Muskegon City Fire Department, 770 Terrace St. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wyoming

Metro Health, 5900 Byron Center Ave SW from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety, 2300 DeHoop Ave SW from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

