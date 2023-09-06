Search for suspect underway after MSP vehicles shot, lit on fire in Sault Ste. Marie

The suspect is described as a white man wearing camouflage. He was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Troopers are working to locate a man who allegedly shot at multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles and lit them on fire.

Troopers say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sault Ste. Marie Post in the Upper Peninsula. Multiple patrol vehicles were hit by rifle rounds and then set on fire, according to police. No troopers were inside the vehicles during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CR-V, according to police. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

MSP released two photos of the suspect from a security camera:

MSP says the suspect was last seen heading southbound on I-75 Business Loop.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217 or 911.

Police are asking the public to avoid the Sault Ste. Marie Post at this time.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

