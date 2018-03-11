GRANT, Mich. - Teams of community members gathered in Grant Saturday morning to search for a missing teen.

Brianna Dempsey, 13, was last seen at her home in Grant, Wednesday evening.

On Saturday morning, over 100 people gathered at Ridge Cider Company, located at 351 W 136th St, to start looking for Dempsey.

Dempsey is described as 5-foot-4 and weighs about 110 lbs. She has sandy-blonde hair and was last seen wearing gray Nike pants and a black sweatshirt with holes in it. She is also wearing her brother's tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Dempsey, please contact Newaygo County Central Dispatch. Newaygo County Central Dispatch’s non-emergency telephone number is 231-689-5288.

