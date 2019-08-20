MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit are searching for the remains of missing girls, more than a year after a similar excavation.

Heavy machines are in Macomb County's Macomb Township, about 30 miles northeast of Detroit. The excavation began Monday in a wooded area near the Clinton River. No remains were found during a search in 2018.

RELATED: Suspected serial killer wants an apology from Warren police

The sheriff's office says it's "hoping to bring justice to victims and closure to their families." It didn't say what prompted a second search. Investigators last year said they're trying to solve the cases of seven girls who disappeared years ago.

Cindy Zarzycki's remains were found in the area in 2008. Arthur Ream is serving a life sentence for her death and is considered a suspect in other cases. He denies wrongdoing.

RELATED: Police think they have a serial killer of young girls in Michigan

FILE - This March 6, 2017, file photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Arthur Ream. Ream, an inmate whose reported boasting in prison inspired police to dig for the remains of up to seven girls who have been missing for decades in suburban Detroit, says he's not aware of any bodies at the site. (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP, File)

AP

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.