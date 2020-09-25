Second human case of EEE suspected in Mid-Michigan

The first confirmed human case was in Barry County.

SHERIDAN, Mich. — The Mid-Michigan District Health Department confirmed Friday that officials are waiting on official results of a suspect human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The possible human case is in Sheridan, Mich. and if confirmed, is the second case of the state. The first confirmed human case was in Barry County.

Further testing to confirm the diagnosis is needed and is expected to be completed sometime later Friday, the health district said.

As of Sept. 22, the mosquito-borne virus has infected 32 animals in 13 counties -- 30 horses and two deer. Horses can be vaccinated for the disease but there is no equivalent for humans.

Authorities said reducing exposure to mosquitoes is the best way of preventing human infection, including insect repellent and wearing long sleeves or pants outdoors. MDHHS also has used aerial spray treatment across nearly 462,000 acres to date to help prevent spread of the disease.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States. According to MDHHS, EEE has a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill. Last year, more than 25% of the nation’s EEE cases were diagnosed in Michigan.

For more information about EEE, visit Michigan.gov/EEE.

