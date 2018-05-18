LANSING - You will probably experience longer lines, waiting times and some difficulty scheduling appointments at the Michigan Secretary of State's branch offices in the Lansing region.

Lack of staffing and the planned 2020 roll out of a new federal identification card program called REAL ID has affected the offices' workflow, said agency spokesperson Fred Woohams.

The most challenging issue, Woodhams said Thursday in an email, is the understaffing because there has been some staff turnover recently.

"While it’s great to see the local economy improving, that has led to some of our employees leaving for other opportunities," Woodhams said.

Woodhams shared early Thursday afternoon with the State Journal a job posting link for a full-time aide in the Capital Area Super Center, 3315 E. Michigan Ave., in Lansing.

Later Thursday, Woodhams said the office is often looking for employees to fill area branches and is expected to hire "2-4 people at least."

Those who need to visit a Secretary of State branch office can reserve a spot before they arrive online or schedule an appointment.

In Ingham and Eaton counties, the Secretary of State's website showed Thursday waiting times that ranged from one to three hours.

As of late afternoon Thursday, the next available appointment at the Capital Area Super Center in Lansing was May 30.

Woodhams said estimated wait times can be inflated and that officials are working with the office's vendor to improve them.

He said "some computer issues" slowed customer traffic in branch offices late last week and were resolved over the weekend.

The workload at the branch offices has also increased because REAL ID transactions are lengthier than driver's license renewals, Woodhams said.

A federal law goes into effect Oct. 1, 2020, that makes REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses and state identification cards acceptable for travel and visitation of federal facilities, military bases and nuclear power plants.

Michigan residents who want to board a plane for travel in the U.S. or enter certain federal facilities, military bases and nuclear power plants must present a REAL ID-compliant card.

Those without cards will be allowed access if they have an acceptable alternative form of documentation such as a U.S. passport.

There is no fee to obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card other than regular fees associated with the transaction (renewing, replacing a lost or stolen card, applying for a duplicate card or updating a name or address).

A REAL ID card will have a star in a gold circle printed on it or the American flag. Driver's licenses and state IDs that don't meet the requirements will have "not for federal identification" printed on them.

The REAL ID program was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005 and was recommended by the 9/11 Commission to create a uniform identification standard for all citizens. For information, visit https://bit.ly/2rOZskD.

Eric Lacy is a reporter for the Lansing State Journal. Contact him at 517-377-1206 or elacy@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLacy.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal