BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A HAZMAT team was called to a portion of I-69 in Branch County after a semi-truck carrying nitric acid caught fire.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on northbound I-69, near the weigh station in Ovid Township, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

The FedEx semi was hauling a double trailer with nitric acid inside. The rear trailer brakes caught fire and troopers said, it wasn't long before the entire trailer went up in flames.

The northbound traffic on I-69 was shut down until the Lakeland Fire Department could get to the area and put out the fire.

One lane of the freeway was opened back up to traffic around 7 a.m., when officials could ensure that travel was safe again.

MSP said a HAZMAT team was called in Friday morning to cleanup the acid. The second lane of the freeway will reopen once it the area is cleaned up.

Courtesy: MSP

Courtesy: MSP

