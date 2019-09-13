LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Friday, Sept. 13 declaring Sunday, Sept. 15 as Hunting and Fishing Day.

“Michigan has a rich and storied tradition of hunting and fishing,” said Whitmer. “I’m proud to highlight the importance of hunting and fishing activities here in Michigan and recognizes the contributions of hunters and anglers to wildlife conservation.”

RELATED: Officers bust man for poaching more than 1,400 fish from Michigan lake

Nearly 2 million hunters and anglers support the state’s economy through spending more than $11.2 billion annually while engaged in their pursuits, and this spending supports over 171,000 jobs in Michigan.

Michigan Hunting and Fishing Day promotes awareness of the importance of hunting and fishing activities in Michigan and recognizes the immense contributions of hunters and anglers to wildlife conservation.

There is a map on the DNR's website that identifies the best family-friendly and easy-to-access areas with the highest chance that you'll catch fish.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines featured on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.