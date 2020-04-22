DETROIT — A Michigan inmate who helped exonerate another prisoner has died. Richard Palombo is one of 25 prisoners in the state who have died from COVID-19 complications.
The 71-year-old Palombo had been in poor health while housed at the Lakeland prison in Branch County. Palombo was serving a life sentence for a 1971 murder.
Decades later, Palombo disclosed that a co-defendant, Richard Phillips, had no role in the shooting.
Phillips had long declared his innocence. Phillips finally was released from prison in 2017 - after 45 years as the longest-serving wrongly convicted person in the U.S. David Moran of the University of Michigan law school said Palombo was a “game-changer.”
