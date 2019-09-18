YPSILANTI, Mich. - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred near the campus of Eastern Michigan University.

According to the Eastern Michigan University Police Twitter account, the shooting occurred in the area of Ballard and Cross.

The incident was cleared just after 11 p.m. There was one fatality at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital.

The scene has since been cleared and there is no threat to campus.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.