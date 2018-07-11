Someone has dumped three truckloads of garbage at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Park rangers are looking for information about the origin of the trash, which appears to have been discarded from a construction site, said chief ranger Phil Akers. Rangers cleaned up the trash in late October near Boekeloo Road in Benzie County.

It's by far the largest amount of trash that Akers has seen at Sleeping Bear since he began there in 2011.

"I don’t know if they’re trying to save money or — who knows,” Akers said of the dumper. “Hopefully we’ll find out.”

Rangers filled a pickup truck the three loads of trash found at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in late October, 2018. (Photo: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore)

Rangers have received a number of helpful tips since posting about the incident on Facebook this week.

Located along the northwest coast of the Lower Peninsula, Sleeping Bear is one of just four parks recognized as a national lakeshore.

The park has racked up national accolades over the years. Back in 2011, ABC's "Good Morning America" dubbed it the most beautiful place in the country. Just last year Sleeping Bear Point was recognized as one of the top 21 beaches on earth by National Geographic. The park also received its own U.S. Postal Service stamp.

"Walk from the former Sleeping Bear Point Coast Guard Station, now a maritime museum, or along the Sleeping Bear Point Trail over low-lying dunes to the beach,"wrote National Geographic's Kimberley Lovato at the time of the award. "In the distance look for North and South Manitou Islands, prime spots for hiking and camping."

And this past January, the park service put out a call to Michiganders to perform as extras in a film shot at the park.

If you have information about the incident, contact Chief Ranger Phil Akers at 231-326-4740 or phil_akers@nps.gov. You may remain anonymous if you wish, officials said.

In the meantime, check out eight can't miss spots for your next visit to the park. None of them include littering.

Rangers filled a pickup truck the three loads of trash found at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in late October, 2018. (Photo: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press