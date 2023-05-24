Michigan man charged in Sleeping Bear Dunes river tampering

Andrew Howard, 62, of Frankfort is accused of diverting a river in Sleeping Bear Dunes last August.

EMPIRE, Mich. — Federal prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against a man who is accused of diverting a river within Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan.

Authorities last August described a "dramatic shift" at the mouth of the Platte River as it meets Lake Michigan in Benzie County. MLive.com said a channel was cut, likely with shovels, a condition that could make it easier for boats to get to the lake.

Andrew Howard, 62, of Frankfort was charged Tuesday with tampering and vandalism. A message seeking comment wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

"The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and the Great Lakes are national gems, and my office takes preserving our natural treasures very seriously," U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

The state Department of Natural Resources had federal approval to dig out the river mouth but stopped about five years ago, MLive reported.

Howard could face a maximum penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment, up to a $5,000 fine, up to five years’ probation and mandatory restitution.

“Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was created in 1970 to preserve and protect this amazing place,” said Superintendent Scott Tucker. “The National Park Service appreciates the support of the U.S. Attorney's Office in enforcing the laws that help protect this place for future generations.”

This case remains under investigation.

