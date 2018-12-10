SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The rapper and musician, Snoop Dogg, was in Michigan this week promoting his gospel music and play Redemption of a Dogg, which is coming to the Detroit Music Hall at the end of October.

While Snoop Dogg was here, he talked with Detroit's ABC affiliate WXYZ.

In the interview, he discussed how his image and music have evolved from gangster to gospel. Snoop Dogg also weighed in on Proposal 1—the Michigan ballot measure that proposes legalizing recreational marijuana.

Snoop Dogg said that in other states where marijuana has been legalized, tax dollars benefit the public and crime has dropped. He also said, that if the proposal passes, he could bring his marijuana business, Leafs by Snoop, to Michigan.

"If it fits the bill, then it will be here in the D," he told WXYZ.

A consultant with Healthy & Productive Michigan countered the rapper's statements.

"Don't be duped by the dope," Monica Anthony told WXYZ. She said that crime rates have actually gone up in communities that have legalized marijuana.

