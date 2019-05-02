GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures forced Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, formerly Michigan Blood, to cancel more than 80 community blood drives across Michigan in January. In the wake of the polar vortex, the Blood Center issued an emergency appeal for blood donations.

The canceled blood drives resulted in a lost of more than 3,000 blood donations in January.

"The blood supply has reached emergency-need levels," a release said on Monday.

All blood types are at low-levels, but in the days ahead, there is a "dire need" for O-positive, O-negative and platelet donations.

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan serves 69 hospitals across Michigan. They said that 560 people must donate blood daily in Michigan in order to meet everyday needs.

Donating blood takes about an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663) or visit versiti.org/Michigan.

