ROSCOMMON, Mich. — Michigan State Police in Northern Michigan said three snowmobiles and one truck fell through ice Sunday on Houghton Lake near the Roscommon State Forest Area.

Police said at 12:40 p.m. troopers responded to a report that a snowmobile had fallen through the ice on the East Bay of Houghton Lake. The rider was not injured and refused medical treatment.

A short time later, police said two more snowmobiles also went through the ice about 1,000 feet from the same area.

Police said a truck also broke through the ice Sunday.

