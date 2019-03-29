LANSING, Mich. — Michigan regulators offered clarification on cannabidol Friday.

The Michigan Bureau of Marijuana Regulation said that CBD products the come from marijuana will not be regulated as marijuana if the THC content is less than 3 percent.

THC is the marijuana component that is responsible for creating a high with recreational use.

CBD products have grown in popularity, and they are used to treat a variety of ailments. CBD is the part of the cannabis plant that is used to treat pain and anxiety but doesn't come with the high associated with marijuana.

