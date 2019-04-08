In less than 24 hours, there were two mass shootings in America that killed 29 people and injured dozens more.

The first was in El Paso, Texas at a crowded shopping center late Saturday morning. Twenty people were shot and killed and 26 people were injured in the mass shooting, which is now being considered domestic terrorism. The suspect is being held on capital murder charges, and authorities are seeking the death penalty.

The second occurred about 13 hours later in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and 26 injured when a 24-year-old shooter opened fire in a downtown area around 1 a.m. Sunday. The suspect's sister was killed in the mass shooting.

Lawmakers across the country have been responding to these horrific incidents, and in Michigan, some U.S. Representatives and lawmakers have also reacted to the latest mass shootings.

Here is how some have responded:

U.S. Representatives

Rep. Fred Upton, (R-St. Joseph) - "For those of us who have witnessed this hatred firsthand in our communities, it is way overdue to enact a common sense response. We shake our heads in disbelief after innocent victims and precious lives are taken again and again. Bipartisan Red Flag laws - with proper due process - need to be enacted to provide law enforcement and mental health authorities the tools to deny weapons capable of such carnage from being on the streets. Enough is enough. Common sense Red Flag laws – with stringent due process and probable cause – prevent those in imminent danger to themselves or others to have firearms. Law enforcement remains on the front-lines & ensuring they have another tool in their tool box would further help them."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) - "Complete chaos...another human tragedy [sic] because we rather be a gun country rather than a safe one."

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Rochester Hills) - "I just returned from a Congressional delegation to El Paso hosted by @RepEscobar. My heart breaks for this incredible community of kind and spirited people. We mourn the lives lost in El Paso, and Dayton, and communities across this nation that are plagued by gun violence on a daily basis, and remain committed to passing commonsense gun safety legislation - now."

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) - "The mass shootings in Texas and Ohio are heartbreaking and tragic. We are not helpless. We have the ability to act & prevent more deaths. The House has acted on common sense legislation like universal background checks. But Mitch McConnell has blocked all progress in the Senate."

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Detroit) - "29 Americans have lost their lives at the hands of SENSELESS gun violence. When will we stop protecting agencies and start protecting the PEOPLE?"

U.S. Senators

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich) - "In the wake of the horrific tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, it’s important to remember gun violence impacts Americans each and every day. More than 36,000 Americans die every year from gun violence. While there is no single solution, there are commonsense steps we can take to end this epidemic. Nearly 90 percent of Americans support comprehensive background checks. I’ve cosponsored a bill to expand background checks, and the House passed similar legislation earlier this year. Senate Republicans and Majority Leader McConnell must allow a vote on this important legislation as a first step."

Michigan Lawmakers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - "Heartsick to hear the news out of El Paso and Dayton. Gun violence is a public health crisis in our country, and we need to come together and take action to make sure firearms don’t end up in the hands of someone who wants to hurt themselves or others."

Attorney General Dana Nessel - "What @koleszar_matt said. Hoping he and other members of the MI legislature can work together to create better gun laws I can enforce to protect our state residents from senseless acts of gun violence. It’s time."

