MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - Some students and other protested Gov. Rick Snyder's handling of the Flint water crisis during his trip to speak at Northern Michigan University's graduation ceremony.

A group gathered chanting and singing on the school's Marquette campus before Saturday's ceremony. Dozens of the school's some 800 graduates and other commencement attendees turned their backs to Snyder as he spoke inside the Superior Dome.

Snyder focused his speech on what he called life lesson, saying he wanted the graduates to have a wonderful life in Michigan since they represented the state's future.

University President Fritz Erickson said in a statement he appreciated the governor's attendance and that he was proud protesting students did so in a respectful manner.

Protests during #NMUGraduation. Students are refusing to face Gov. Rick Snyder during his commencement address. pic.twitter.com/LVrmPZu1Iw — Chris Clark (@NeverHelvetica) May 5, 2018

Proud of the NMU graduates who stood up and turned around to protest gov. Rick Snyder speaking at their graduation. #NMUgraduation pic.twitter.com/TvkIQ8uIkH — k a t i e 💫🌸💓✨ (@Katie_Ann_Smith) May 5, 2018

