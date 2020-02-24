GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you need to renew your vehicle plate and registration? Now you can skip the trip to the Secretary of State and head over to Meijer instead.

The Secretary of State has teamed up with Meijer to install 28 self-service stations for plate renewal at store locations across the state, and according to a press release from the SOS, more Meijer locations will be getting the kiosks in the coming weeks.

“Meijer stores are a favorite shopping spot for many Michiganders, and now many of them will also be a place where you can complete Secretary of State transactions, such as renewing your tabs,” Benson said.

Residents don’t need to have their renewal packet with them to renew their registration at a self-service station. Eligible vehicles can be renewed with only the plate number and the last four digits of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Many of the new machines accept cash, which was not an option on the old kiosks. The new stations also accept American Express credit cards in addition to Discover, MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards. Transactions on the new self-service stations offer ATM-level security and 24/7/365 technical support is available by phone for customers.

Self-service stations offer renewals for automobiles, motorcycles and watercraft. The kiosks can print auto and motorcycle tabs. Watercraft tabs are mailed to customers.

The new machines will add numerous driver-related transactions once the Michigan Department of State completes the second portion of its computer system upgrade in March 2021.

Self-service stations have been installed at the following Meijer stores to date:

Auburn Hills – 800 Brown Road

– 800 Brown Road Battle Creek – 2191 Columbia Ave. W

– 2191 Columbia Ave. W Battle Creek – 6405 B Drive N

– 6405 B Drive N Belleville – 9701 Belleville Road

– 9701 Belleville Road Big Rapids – 15400 Waldron Way

– 15400 Waldron Way Cadillac – 8605 34 Road

– 8605 34 Road Chesterfield – 27255 23 Mile Road

– 27255 23 Mile Road Clinton Township – 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway

– 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway Commerce Township – 1703 Haggerty Highway

– 1703 Haggerty Highway Detroit – 1301 W. Eight Mile Road

– 1301 W. Eight Mile Road Detroit – 21431 Grand River Ave.

– 21431 Grand River Ave. Escanaba – 505 N. 26th St.

– 505 N. 26th St. Fraser – 34835 Utica Road

– 34835 Utica Road Gaylord – 250 Meijer Drive

– 250 Meijer Drive Grand Rapids – 1540 28th St. SE

– 1540 28th St. SE Greenville – 606 S. Greenville West Drive

– 606 S. Greenville West Drive Kalamazoo – 6660 W. Main St.

– 6660 W. Main St. Lincoln Park – 3710 Dix Highway

– 3710 Dix Highway Ludington – 3900 W. US-10

– 3900 W. US-10 Madison Heights – 1005 E. 13 Mile Road

– 1005 E. 13 Mile Road Marysville – 205 S. Range Road

– 205 S. Range Road Mount Pleasant – 1015 Pickard St.

– 1015 Pickard St. Muskegon – 700 W. Norton Ave.

– 700 W. Norton Ave. Portage – 5121 S. Westnedge Ave.

– 5121 S. Westnedge Ave. Rochester Hills – 3175 S. Rochester Road

– 3175 S. Rochester Road Roseville – 30800 Little Mack Ave.

– 30800 Little Mack Ave. Shelby Township – 15055 Hall Road

– 15055 Hall Road Southfield – 28800 Telegraph Road

The department has contracted with vendor Intellectual Technology Inc. (ITI) on the new stations, which are being provided at no cost to the state. Customers pay a technology service fee of $3.95 for every vehicle renewed at a self-service station. Transactions normally take less than two minutes.

For an up-to-date listing of all of the locations statewide with the new self-service stations and more information visit Michigan.gov/SOSSelfService. Many of the kiosks are available to customers 24/7.

RELATED VIDEO:

More State News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.