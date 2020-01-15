SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Authorities say it was a miracle that the driver in an accident on I-196 that "disintegrated" his camper survived.

According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services, the accident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Monday night on northbound I-196 at the M-140 exit in South Haven Township.

The driver of a pickup with a camper on the back was going northbound when he lost control just before the M-140 overpass. SHAES says the truck and camper skidded along the concrete bridge, traveling several hundred feet. Parts of the camper were strewn on the highway.

The driver was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital by SHAES ambulance, but escaped the accident without serious injury.

Northbound traffic was disrupted while the highway was cleared of the camper debris.

The accident is under investigation by the South Haven Police Department.

