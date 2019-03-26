GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 27-year-old South Haven woman is in the hospital with serious injures after police say she jumped from a moving vehicle.

It happened Monday around 9 p.m. Michigan State Police troopers from the Paw Paw Post were sent to 8th Avenue near County Road 687 in Geneva Township to assist with an injured person.

MSP says that 27-year-old Emily Murk jumped from a moving vehicle and was seriously injured. She had been in the back of the vehicle, on the driver's side when it happened.

Murk was flown by Spectrum Health Aeromed to a Kalamazoo hospital where she is listed in stable condition but with serious injuries.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the South Haven Police Department and South Haven Fire and Rescue.

