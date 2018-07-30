SCHOOLCRAFT TWP., Mich. - One person died in a two car crash, in which police say the at-fault driver was driving "carelessly" through the village of Schoolcraft.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says that a Schoolcraft Police officer noticed the vehicle driving carelessly on Sunday just before 3:45 p.m.

The vehicle turned south onto S. 14th Street, and the officer pursued the driver. However, police were unable to catch up with the vehicle because of high speeds.

Shortly after that, the officer responded to a car crash on S. 14th Street near W XY Avenue, in which the vehicle seen by police earlier had failed to stop at a stop sign and rear-ended another vehicle. The passenger in the car that was hit died at the scene of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals.

Law enforcement is still investigation the crash, but they say speed was a factor.

