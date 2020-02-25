MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The suspect behind a weekend stabbing near Central Michigan University that left three people injured has been arraigned, according to police.

Octayvious Jerome Sanchez-Lewis, 19, was arrested on Feb. 22 following a fight at Wayside Central Bar on S. Mission Street, not far from CMU.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said investigators interviewed numerous witnesses and reviewed video surveillance to identify the suspect as Sanchez-Lewis. Sanchez-Lewis was taken to Isabella County Jail and lodged there until his arraignment on Feb. 23.

The suspect was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

Two of the three stabbing victims were treated and released, however police said the third victim is still in the hospital but in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to learn the motive behind the stabbing and anyone with more information regarding the incident should contact the police department's anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.

