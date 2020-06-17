Lawmakers could move state budget deadline

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers may give themselves more time to put together a state budget.

LANSING, Mich. — A bill moving through the Legislature may give Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers more time to put together a state budget.

Michigan lawmakers are backing legislation that would waive a requirement that they pass the next state budget in less than three weeks, citing uncertainty over a major shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, a Republican, said Thursday he'll push for passage of the Democratic-sponsored bill.

Stamas noted a three-month delay in the state’s income tax deadline, to July 15, and the scheduling of a rare revenue-estimating meeting for August as Michigan confronts a nearly $6.3 billion hole over this budget year and next.

“We need more time to put forward a constructive budget,” he said.

The earliest it could be fully completed is late August, Stamas said, though he hopes to potentially enact an education budget sooner.

It would, for one year, lift the new July 1 deadline by which legislators must send Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a spending plan for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

The Republican-led Senate also urged Congress to give the state flexibility to use federal relief aid to fill budget holes.

