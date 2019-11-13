LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A budget standoff between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is unlikely to be resolved until December at the earliest.
The Michigan House won't convene for voting Wednesday. It began a three-week hunting and Thanksgiving break last week but had left open the possibility of meeting Wednesday if a deal was in reach.
The Senate will meet Wednesday before taking two weeks off. The House could return for a day next week if an agreement is struck, though the sides don't seem optimistic.
Pressure has been building for Whitmer and Republicans to settle their differences after she vetoed nearly $1 billion in proposed spending. They want to restore some funding but are at odds over Republicans' push to let legislators check her power to shift funds within departments.
RELATED VIDEO:
More State News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Whitmer's veto of increased funding for charter schools felt by Muskegon Heights Academy
- Protesters interrupt GR commission meeting demanding driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
- Police: 14-year-old arrested for making threat against Kalamazoo school
- Man killed by skid steer while moving snow on property
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.