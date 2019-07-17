PORTLAND, Mich. - The State of Michigan denied aid to Portland communities hurt by severe flooding.

Ionia County asked the state to cover about $105, 300 in costs related to the flooding from February, according to the Lansing State Journal. Portland's losses represent about $100,000 of that sum.

Back in February melting snow and an ice jam caused massive flooding closing three bridges and forcing dozens of people from their homes.

State officials denied the request for aid, saying that local communities were able to cover their losses.

Portland city officials are now asking Governor Whitmer's administration to clarify or reconsider its decision.

