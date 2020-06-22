State ending ties with company after teen's restraint, death at Kalamazoo facility

The state on Thursday terminated its contracts with Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the state’s Department of Health and Human Services to no longer work with a company that provided staffing for a facility where a 16-year-old died earlier this year while being wrongly restrained.

Whitmer said in a statement late Saturday that Sequel Youth and Family Services cannot provide services for facilities licensed by the state agency.

Cornelius Frederick died May 1 after going into cardiac arrest April 29. At the time, authorities said he was being restrained by staff after throwing a sandwich.

The state on Thursday terminated its contracts with Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

The Associated Press left an email Sunday morning seeking comment from Sequel Family and Youth Services.

