LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the details of her first state budget proposal on Tuesday morning.

It includes funding for the roads, drinking water, K-12 schools, literacy and pre-school initiatives, higher education and local governments.

The most controversial aspect of the proposal is a 45-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel tax increase that would be implemented between October of this year and October 2020.

State lawmakers responded to the budget, with many issuing statements related to the fuel tax.

Here are some statements from representatives and senators in West Michigan:

State Sen. Winnie Brinks (D–Grand Rapids)

“Our hardworking families have waited for a budget that will give us the opportunity to clean up our drinking water, make sure every child has access to a world-class education, and create good-paying jobs they can rely on now and in the future.

“Today’s proposal is a first step in the budget process. I look forward to taking a closer look at Gov. Whitmer’s proposal, hearing from the people of our district and working with my colleagues to finalize a budget that looks out for the best interests of all Michiganders.”

Rep. Thomas Albert

Rep. Thomas Albert (R-Lowell)

“Governor Whitmer is proposing to nearly triple the fuel tax for road repairs and other budget items. While Michigan needs a real and meaningful solution to fix our roads, this is not it. Despite the governor trying to sell measures that would lessen the impact on the wallets of some taxpayers, this plan will hurt Michigan families, businesses and future generations. I am committed to finding a solution to fix our roads that works for Michiganders and I look forward to working with my colleagues on this during the budget process.”

“It’s fine to discuss more investment in public schools, but there must also be a long-term plan to eliminate debt and consistently get more money into the classroom – where it does the most good. Michigan has made progress attacking this debt issue in the past few years, and this strategy should continue under the new governor.”

Rep. Bradley Slaugh (R-Zeeland)

“While I certainly appreciate the governor’s hard work in putting this budget together, and trying to find ways to fix our roads and fund other priorities, I unfortunately think she hit a big pothole on many of these ideas.

“Nearly tripling the gas tax on Michigan’s motorists, increasing taxes on small job providers by treating them like big corporations and picking winners and losers with our senior citizens reminds me of policies that were in place during the Lost Decade.

“I will do my job and work with my colleagues to pass a balanced budget without gimmicks, and which funds priorities without saddling Michigan residents and job providers with significant tax increases. We can do better for our citizens by keeping job-killing policies in the rear view mirror.”

Rep. Lynn Afendoulis (R-Grand Rapids)

“Our taxpayers’ wallets are not bottomless pits that government can keep reaching in to underwrite massive projects. To suggest a 45-cent increase in our state’s gas tax adds insult to injury for Michigan drivers who already pay the highest insurance premiums in the nation. There is no way we can go from paying the highest auto insurance rates in the nation to paying both the highest auto insurance rates AND the highest gas tax in the nation.

“After all the talk on the campaign trail about fixing the darn roads, I was certain there was an innovative plan in the works. But I’m not afraid to admit when I’m wrong—and I was wrong.

“Like anyone else who drives in this state, I see the problems and agree more must be done to improve our roads—and after years of neglect, more is being done. The improvements will become more evident this spring and summer, thanks to a plan—approved in 2015—that adds more money to road repairs each year through 2021.

“I’m all about finding solutions, but I can’t support a tax like the one the governor has proposed when we haven’t seen the impact of the plan enacted just a few years ago. Repairs can’t happen all at once or we would be complaining about too many roads closed for repair—and because if we fix the roads all at once, we’ll be stuck in a cycle of fixing them all at once year after year after year. It’s important to take all of this into consideration when we talk about funding road repairs. We need not jump headfirst into creating the highest gas tax in the nation.

“Michigan is that state that put the world on wheels, but if a tax of the magnitude suggested by Gov. Whitmer’s were to go into effect we’d soon be the state that can’t afford them. The escalating costs on Michigan’s drivers have got to stop. I am committed to finding a solution that fixes our roads and that Michigan families can afford.”

Rep. Rachel Hood

Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids)

“Michigan’s massive problems require bold solutions. Gov. Whitmer’s proposed budget disrupts the financial shell game of recent years so that Michiganders can finally count on our taxpayer dollars going where they need to go — providing financial security for our seniors, supporting our students and teachers, and protecting our drinking water. This is a new chapter in Michigan’s story and it’s time for us to follow the governor’s lead and go bold.”

Not all state senators or state representatives from the West Michigan area issued statements related to the budget proposal.

