Whitmer declares state of emergency in Mecosta Co. after May flooding

State resources will help areas in Mecosta County recover after floods left infrastructure damaged in May.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Mecosta County following heavy rainfall and flooding in May.

On May 11, over four inches of rain fell in the Big Rapids area, leading to the worst flooding the city has seen in three decades. Creeks and streams overflowed and many roads were impassable.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety said some roads will be closed indefinitely due to damage.

"This major weather event impacted the City’s infrastructure and put a demand on critical resources, particularly as several roads and culverts were damaged in and around historic downtown Big Rapids and in local parks,” said Big Rapids City Manager Mark Gifford.

While Mecosta County officials declared a state of emergency on May 12, additional help is needed. With the state-level state of emergency in effect, state resources can now be used toward recovery efforts.

“This state of emergency declaration will ensure that Michiganders in Big Rapids receive the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild following severe weather and flooding,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “Tough times call for tough people and Michiganders have been through a lot together especially over these last few years. But we will have each other’s backs and get through this together.”

State efforts will now be carried out by the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

County officials requested a state declaration after determining local resources were not enough to support recovery efforts.

To read Gov. Whitmer's declaration, click here.

