Forest Hills Northern student wins State of the State art contest

11th grader Sydney Kuipers is taking home the win among hundreds of other student entries. Her artwork will be on the State of the State program cover next week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Forest Hills Northern High School is taking home a prize after winning the 2023 State of the State art contest.

Sydney Kuipers, an 11th grader, submitted her artwork with the theme "What makes Michigan strong?" after the contest began on Jan. 4.

Hundreds of entries from students in kindergarten through 12th grade were considered and eventually narrowed to the top five. Any medium could be used to create the artwork.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced Friday that Kuipers took home the win, and said the contest allows us to see Michigan from the students' perspectives.

"We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic talents of students from across the state put on display,” said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist. “Michigan’s strength comes from all of us working together to improve our communities, expand pathways to opportunity, and move Michigan forward. It’s encouraging to see Michigan’s strengths through these students’ eyes.”

State of the State art contest finalists 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Kuipers' work will appear on the cover of the State of the State program. She also won a Cherry Republic Go Fish gift box, including candies, snacks, playing cards and a water bottle. Cherry Republic is a northern Michigan-based store selling snacks and merchandise featuring Michigan cherries.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. She is expected to propose ideas to lower costs for families, protect people's rights and make Michigan more competitive.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.