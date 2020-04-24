Michigan's state parks will remain open during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order.

While they have been open, the governor's executive order issued Friday clarified that they will not close. However, social distancing measures must still be practiced.

The order does say that services may be reduced and there may be specific closures, subject to the judgement of the Department of Natural Resources. State parks will still minimize large gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Even though state parks are open, long distance travel is discouraged. Michiganders are allowed to engage in outdoor activity, like walking, hiking, running or cycling. The state parks remain open to give the public places to exercise and get outside.

The DNR says state park campgrounds will remain closed until at least May 15. Boating access sites run by the DNR are still open as well. Whitmer's revised order lifted restrictions on motorized boating.

The new order also mandates that Michiganders wear masks or a face covering while in a public place. This goes into effect April 27.

