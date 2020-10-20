State seeking parents, caregivers for child support committee

The state's Office of Child Support is seeking parents and caregivers to join an advisory committee.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Office of Child Support is seeking parents and caregivers to join an advisory council in order to ensure the office is fair and works for everyone.

The effort is part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' (MDHHS) work towards increased diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Michigan residents with a child support case are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn about the committee, dubbed the Community Advisory Council.

Meetings will be held remotely for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual meeting options are:

Monday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“MDHHS has identified diversity, equity and inclusion as important priorities in assisting the Michiganders that the department serves,” said Office of Child Support Director Erin Frisch in the release. “Even the most thoughtful policy can have unintended consequences to underserved communities. The Office of Child Support needs the feedback of parents and caregivers who both receive and pay child support to help make Michigan’s Child Support Program even better.”

Anyone who would like to reserve a spot in one of these meetings can call 517-241-7840 or email MDHHS-OCS-Advisory-Council@Michigan.gov.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.