SALINE, Mich. — A public meeting called to address racist social media posts by students at a suburban Detroit high school turned volatile when a white parent asked a Hispanic parent why he didn't “stay in Mexico.”

The exchange Monday shocked many who had gathered for a community meeting at the Saline Area Schools district office after white students posted racist messages to black classmates via Snapchat last month.

During the meeting, the Hispanic parent described how his son endured racist name-calling by students in the district and the impact it had on him.

That's when the white parent interjected, “Then why didn’t you stay in Mexico?”

The Associated Press says the Hispanic parent responded that he and his family live in America now because it's "the greatest country in the world."

The school district's superintendent says the students' social media remarks are still under investigation and he noted the distract already has plans underway to address future racist incidents.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Education News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.