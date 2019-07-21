DETROIT — Crews are working to restore power after heavy storms over two days knocked out power for roughly 500,000 Michigan homes and businesses.

Two utility companies say they expect power to be restored for everyone by Tuesday.

Detroit-based DTE Energy said Sunday afternoon that roughly 390,000 customers were without power because of storms in southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday. Their estimate was up slightly from a morning update. Officials say it's the largest storm to hit the region since March 2017.

The utility says it expects to restore power to 150,000 customers Sunday. The weather downed about 1,900 lines.

Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy said Sunday that roughly 220,000 customers overall were affected. They estimate about half remained without power by mid-day Sunday. The utility says the storms downed over 2,600 wires.

