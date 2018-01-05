You always have to take studies like these with a grain of salt - and a little side of humor.

And that's exactly what we're going to do here. Because you can't look at this study and take it remotely serious.

WalletHub's latest research looks at "2018's Most Fun States in America," based on 26 key metrics such as movie costs, accessibility to national parks, casinos per capita, restaurants per square root of population and more.

Predictably, Michigan checks into the Top 20 at No. 16. That's reasonable, given that the Top 5 consists of powerhouses such as California, New York, Nevada (Vegas, baby), Florida (beaches, baby) and Illinois (well, um, Chicago, I guess?).

But look closely and you'll find something that has to be a miscalculation: Ohio — that state you have to cross to get to Florida on spring break — is ranked 13th, three full spots ahead of Michigan.

Excuse me? In what world? What does Ohio have that Michigan doesn't besides the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and LeBron James?

More studies that are probably more accurate:

OK, sure, it has Cedar Point. And Cedar Point's fun. So fun, in fact, that you forget for a day that you're in Ohio and had to drive more than an hour through the Buckeye State to get to the park.

After that, there's ... um ... uh ... Flag City USA?

Look, we're sure WalletHub worked hard on this study. But the only fun part about Ohio is leaving it. You use it to get to better places on the other side.

Ohio's not the only questionable state ahead of Michigan on this list. Missouri at No. 14? Does anybody ever actively vacation to Missouri and genuinely enjoy it? Or how about Minnesota (No. 10), which has the Mall of America and an obnoxious amount of trees and lakes?

According to the study, Michigan ranks 15th among 50 states in Entertainment & Recreation and 19th in Nightlife. It also ranked No. 1 in most golf courses per capita and tied for first in marinas per capita (good timing, with summer on the way!).

So what are the least fun states in America (besides Ohio, of course)? West Virginia is dead last, followed by Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island and Arkansas.

