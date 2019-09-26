GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 7:33 a.m. or 7:33 p.m., that's when you either caught the sunrise or will see the sunset today.

The National Weather Service tweeted the "fun fact" Thursday, revealing that from this point on to the winter -- our days are getting shorter. Soon, the amount of daylight we see will be shorter than the amount of nighttime.

#WinterIsComing 😩

Enjoy these beautiful summer sunsets before winter settles into West Michigan:

Summer sunsets in West Michigan The last dot of the sun sinking below the horizon on Lake Michigan. The last few seconds of a sunset in Grand Haven. A bright orange sunset at Pere Marquette. The sun setting behind a little league team in Petoskey. The afterglow of a summer sunset on the beach. Lake Michigan brings out the best parts of a sunset. This one's at Duck Lake State Park. The colors in this sunset in Ludington are incredible.

