Support local tourism with a staycation

In 2018, 125 million people visited Michigan, and spent $25.7 billion on tourism-related activities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This time of year is crucial for Michigan’s tourism industry, and the small businesses, restaurants, hotels and recreation companies that rely on it.

This year more people are choosing to vacation locally, as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s important because fewer people are flying in from other states, and spending their money.

With the cancellation, of summer events and festivals, from Tulip Time, to the National Cherry Festival, it’s clear the pandemic is taking a toll on many communities.

The season is starting later this year, and some places continue to restrict capacity, but the West Michigan Tourist Association says there’s still an appetite for traveling.

It’s encouraging people to safely explore and support nearby towns, for a day-trip or camping excursion.

“A lot of people think about Saugatuck and South Haven for beach-going, but there's actually a lot of biking trails in those areas that don't get as much thought,” said Adrienne Brown-Reasner, the marketing manager for the West Michigan Tourist Association. “The Kalamazoo area also has quite a few tours and biking setups. And even the Lansing area, they have their whole riverfront there, and there's a lot of kayaking and canoeing you can do, but again it's connected to a lot of trails.”

WMTA released a list of West Michigan staycation ideas. It has something for everyone, from St. Joseph, to Ludington, to destinations in the upper peninsula.

Because of the pandemic, understand the guidelines in the area you’re visiting, check the hours shops or restaurants are open and wear a mask.

The full list of suggested cities is on the West Michigan Tourist Association’s website.

