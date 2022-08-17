Whitmer proposes sales tax suspension for school supplies

Reports say parents will spend an average of $661 per child to prepare kids to go back to school—an increase of $49 compared to 2021.

MICHIGAN, USA — As part of the MI Back to School plan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed Monday to temporarily suspend sales tax on school supplies.

Reports say parents will spend an average of $661 per child to prepare kids to go back to school—an increase of $49 compared to 2021. Currently, 19 states have suspended their sales tax on school supplies to save families money as inflation and rising costs impact the globe.

This includes supplies like crayons, notebooks, scissors and even computers.

“As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket,” said Gov. Whitmer. “That’s why I’m putting forward the MI Back to School Plan, which includes a proposal to temporarily suspend the sales tax on school supplies. Getting this done would lower costs for parents, teachers, and students right now, and ensure that they have the resources to succeed. I will work with anyone to lower costs, cut taxes, and help our kids thrive.”

This plan to suspend taxes would also impact teachers working to stock their classrooms with necessary supplies for the year. Teachers often use their own money to do so.

“I spend about $500 out-of-pocket a year on supplies for my classroom, and that’s a big challenge for me as an early-career teacher with low wages,” said Alex Bohr, a fourth-grade teacher at Gull Lake Community Schools. “On top of school supplies, many of us also buy snacks for students whose families aren’t able to send snacks from home, so the kids can have something to eat during the day outside of lunch. All of these costs accumulate and can become a substantial financial burden, both for educators and parents. Gov. Whitmer’s proposal for a school sales tax holiday will help educators and families keep a little extra money in our wallets, so we can afford other basic necessities.”

