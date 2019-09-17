Ted Nugent has joined forces with a state representative to support ending the ban on baiting deer and elk in Michigan.

State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, from Manton, introduced the bill to stand up for outdoor enthusiast and local businesses she says have been "hurt by the Natural Resources Commission's (NRC) over-regulation of hunting activity.

The NRC issued a ban on baiting or feeding deer and elk in August 2018 amid concerns about the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). The NRC has since reconsidered the issue but has not lifted the ban.

“The NRC’s baiting ban puts unnecessary restrictions on Michigan hunters with little evidence that it will do anything to prevent the spread of disease,” Hoitenga said. “It makes no sense to ban hunters from scattering apples near their tree stands when every day in nature deer graze on the fruit that falls off of apple trees.”

The plan, House Bill 4687, would allow people to engage in baiting during open seasons on deer and elk in Michigan.

“The rule banning feeding and baiting in Michigan is going to chase hunting families out of the sport for absolutely no reason,” Nugent said. “If a disease can be transmitted by nose to nose contact, there is not a damn thing you can do about it. The minute a deer is born they lick, they groom, and they swap spit.”

House Bill 4687 remains under consideration by the House Government Operations Committee.

