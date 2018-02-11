LANSING - On Sunday, Nov. 4, daylight saving time ends and we all get an extra hour of sleep. But state officials are using the time change to also remind residents to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

The State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer urges Michiganders to check on and change the batteries in their smoke alarms. Sehlmeyer recommends:

Test smoke alarms monthly using the test button.

Replace batteries twice a year or when the smoke alarm begins to chirp, signaling that the battery is running low.

Make sure you have a smoke alarm in every bedroom or sleeping area and have one smoke alarm on every level of your home, including the basement.

For added protection, consider an interconnect smoke alarm system, so when one smoke alarm sounds all the smoke alarms sound in the whole home

Hardwired smoke alarms are more reliable than those powered solely by batteries

Newer smoke alarms come with lithium batteries that can last up to ten years.

Every ten years replace all your smoke alarms, or sooner if they do not respond properly when tested.

Choose alarms that bear the label of a recognized testing laboratory.

The Fire Marshal and Gov. Rick Snyder also urge residents to check their carbon monoxide detectors as well. They need fresh batteries at least once year, unless they are powered by sealed ten year batteries.

For more information on smoke alarms and safety tips, visit the National Fire Prevention Association's website.

