MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — More than 3,000 athletes are participating in this year's Special Olympics Michigan summer games at Central Michigan University.

This is the 51st State Summer Games, and they have been held in Mount Pleasant for the last 47 years.

The opening ceremony was held on Thursday night, and it was emceed by 13 ON YOUR SIDE's own Juliet Dragos. During the ceremony, Scott Roswey of Jenison was named the 2019 SpartanNash Health Athlete of the Year.

On Friday and Saturday, the children and adult athletes will compete in 10 Olympic-type sports, ranging from track and field to gymnastics to swimming.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is a media sponsor for the summer games.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.