Saturday, Nov. 10 marked 43 years since the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sunk in Lake Superior. To honor the anniversary, the Three Stand-Up Guys donated $15,000 to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

The group, Joe Lorenz, Kwin Morris and Jeff Guy traveled 60 miles across Lake Superior in July. They hoped to raise $10,000 from the trip, which they accomplished with the help of their supporters.

The check was given to the organization on Saturday at Whitefish Point. All three of the Stand-Up Guys rang the bell salvaged from the Fitzgerald to honor each crew member who died 43 years ago.

The trio also gave a special carved log to the museum. They picked up the piece of wood on their journey across the lake and had it carved and painted.

