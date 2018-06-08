According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, 55 people have already lost their lives in the Great Lakes in 2018.

Many of those drownings happened during conditions very similar to what beach-goers experienced in Grand Haven on Sunday afternoon where two people drowned and three people were hospitalized.

Sustained winds out of the south at close to 30 miles per hour created a strong rip current prompting multiple water rescues in Grand Haven.

Here are some tips if you get caught in a rip current:

Try to relax and float with the current

Swim parallel to the shoreline rather than toward it

Once out of the current, let the waves push you back onto the beach

Swim with a buddy, never alone

